Ogdensburg Grade 6 pivoting to remote instruction

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) -Students in 6th grade at Ogdensburg’s John F. Kennedy Elementary School will learn remotely.
Students will learn remote for at least Thursday Dec. 3 and Friday Dec 4.
It comes after a JFK student tested positive for COVID-19 and a large number of staff is now in quarantine.
The announcement was on the district’s website and said that the situation is being monitored and adjustments will be made as needed.
Ogdensburg City School District also said that if you or your child came in contact with the student that tested positive you will be contacted by public health.
The school district also ask to that you remain diligent in practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and proper hygiene.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.