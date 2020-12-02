People in Massena stunned by mayor’s drug arrest

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - All over the village of Massena, people can’t stop talking about their mayor being arrested at gunpoint on a drug charge.
“It’s not supposed to be that way,” said Emily Orologio.
“Absolutely. It’s crazy. But it’s 2020. Anything can happen,” said Amanda Martin.
At village offices, an emergency meeting was held. The deputy mayor told employees to carry on. Most feel as he does.
“I was certainly shocked and disappointed. It’s not in line with the man I know at all,” said Matt LeBire, Massena deputy mayor.
Timmy Currier was police chief before he was mayor. He was instrumental in starting Massena’s Drug Free Coalition and a clubhouse for at-risk youth.
He counseled recovering addicts and told 7 News this in 2018: “How do you find help for them? How do you support them? How do you let them know that this isn’t an easy road?”
Wednesday afternoon, Currier announced he will take a leave of absence and seek treatment. His statement reads in part: “I cannot express how embarrassed and disappointed in myself and for my family and friends.”
Village officials want to assure people things will go on. You can still come to town hall and conduct village business. The village council will continue to meet – and lead.
LeBire said no village monies would have been at risk because of Currier’s alleged activities. He said extensive checks and balances in place prevent that.
“Zero risk or chance. There’s absolutely no issue there,” said LeBire.
Currier did not say how long his leave of absence might last. LeBire is authorized to act in his absence.
