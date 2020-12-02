Robert Gordon Sokol, 71, of Massena

Robert was born on June 24, 1949 in Oswego, New York, the son of the late Robert W. Sokol and Marion J. (Anderson) Sokol. In 1966, he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Vietnam war. Robert met his first wife Edith L. (Minozzi -Sokol) White while working at Gray Syracuse and moved to Massena in 1973. They had 2 children, Robert Sean Sokol (January 9, 1973 – August 28, 2013) of Helena Montana and Shalynn Sokol and fiancé Jeremy Dill of Plant City, Florida.