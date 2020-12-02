Runway project completed at Watertown airport

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A runway project at Watertown International Airport that started this summer is finished.
At a Jefferson County general services committee meeting Tuesday night, airport manager Grant Sussey said the 5,000-foot runway is now in use.
Sussey also gave an update on airport traffic amid the pandemic.
In November, passenger numbers in Watertown were down 44 percent.
Sussey said that’s not as bad as statewide numbers, where 75 percent fewer people are flying.
