The story behind the ‘Eight Maids-a-Milking’ Christmas tree

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Who would decorate a Christmas tree with the theme “Eight Maids-a-Milking?”
The Jefferson County Dairy Promotion Committee.
It decorated a tree at Watertown’s Festival of Trees. It’s covered in all things dairy as well as ornaments showcasing pictures of women from the North Country who work in the dairy industry.
“Obviously, the Eight Maids-a-Milking, they milk 365 days a year and, you know, Santa likes milk and cookies and so we want to make sure he has that on Christmas Eve when he comes to the farm,” said Peggy Murray, member of the committee.
The Eight Maids-a-Milking tree is already sold, but others will be available.
Tune in to our sister station, WNYF Fox 28, on Friday, December 4 at 7 p.m. for our live auction of 10 decorated trees.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.