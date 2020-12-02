Wolves scrimmage, hoping for a season next year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown Wolves scrimmage Monday night doesn’t count in the standings, but in this age of COVID it was nice to see hockey once again at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
The regular season has a January 15 target start date, although that’s written in pencil in case of change.
Coach Brent Clarke was happy to see players actually on the ice for some action Monday.
We hear from him in the video, along with team owner Andreas Johansson.
Wolves fans have their fingers crossed the new year will bring a new season of Watertown Wolves hockey.
