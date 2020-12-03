Alex Bay Christmas tree lights up for the season

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The village Christmas tree was lit up for the season in Alexandria Bay Wednesday night.
A small crowd gathered to watch the ceremony on Upper James Street.
And it wouldn’t be a start to the Christmas season without a visit from Saint Nick. Santa Claus rode in on a firetruck.
Organizers hope to spread some holiday cheer.
“I think it definitely lifts people’s spirits up and makes everyone feel good to be able to come together and celebrate,” said Alexis Johnson, the chamber of commerce’s executive assistant.
The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce has put on the tree lighting the last six years.
The Tree will be up until the new year.
Watertown also lit its tree Wednesday night. The brief ceremony was aired lived on 7 News This Evening.
