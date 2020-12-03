Barbara A. (Halford) Seymour, 90, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Barbara A. (Halford) Seymour, age 90, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 10:00AM with Rev. Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery following the Mass. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Mrs. Seymour passed away on Tuesday night, December 1, 2020 at The Cottages at Garden Grove in Cicero, NY. Barbara is survived by Stephen Seymour and his wife, Barbara “Bobbi,” of Orange Beach, AL., Katherine Hanna and her husband, Mark, of Rochester, NY, Lucien Seymour and his wife, Rose, of Rochester, NY and Donald Seymour and his wife, Kim, of Liverpool, NY; twelve grandchildren: Daniel Seymour, Rebecca Davis, Edward Max Seymour, Joanne Jennings, Laurie Hanna-Sherman, Casey Lynn Ott, Kristine Price, Thomas Seymour, Timothy Seymour, Andrew Seymour, Emily Seymour and Meghan Seymour, several great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is survived by her brother Alan(Vi) Burnham and sister Corky Lord Barbara was born on May 19, 1930, in Rochester, NY. At the age of 16 Barbara was adopted by Winfred W. and Henrietta M. (Tyo) Halford. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1949 and attended Ogdensburg Business School. Barbara married Thomas Richard Seymour on June 13, 1953, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Floyd Brown officiating. He predeceased her on July 26, 2010. Barbara was a home maker and mother first and then later in life she was employed by H.J. Hensby, Insurance Agency. Barbara enjoyed ceramics and sewing and, she was an avid reader. She enjoyed growing African Violets and she made wonderful pies! She volunteered at St Mary’s Cathedral in many roles; choir, Bereavement Committee and Women’s Auxillary. Barbara took wonderful care of her family. Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Mary’s Cathedral, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY.