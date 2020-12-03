Copenhagen schools return to in-person classes Friday

Copenhagen Central School (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | December 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 3:49 PM

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s back to school in Copenhagen Friday.

The school district went to remote instruction Thursday after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

But in a note posted to the school district’s web site Friday, school superintendent Scott Connell writes “Contact tracing after yesterday’s event is complete.

“We will be moving back to in-person instruction tomorrow (Friday).

“This was an isolated low-risk event and everyone required to quarantine has been contacted. Thank you for your patience.”

