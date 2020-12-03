Copenhagen schools return to in-person classes Friday

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s back to school in Copenhagen Friday.
The school district went to remote instruction Thursday after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
But in a note posted to the school district’s web site Friday, school superintendent Scott Connell writes “Contact tracing after yesterday’s event is complete.
“We will be moving back to in-person instruction tomorrow (Friday).
“This was an isolated low-risk event and everyone required to quarantine has been contacted. Thank you for your patience.”
