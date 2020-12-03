12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: here’s how to win gift cards, merchandise

By 7 News Staff | December 3, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 1:27 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - How would you like a free recliner, jewelry or a restaurant gift card? They’re just a few of the things you can win through our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

Craig Thornton, our arts & entertainment editor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the contest. Watch his interview above.

Here’s a list of sponsors and the items which will be given away beginning today (Thursday):

  • Hemlock Haven: The Christmas Experience includes a free tree (up to 7′ precut, winners choice), Custom Door Christmas Wreath, Custom Christmas Mailbox Huggie, Christmas Centerpiece with lantern Value $250
  • Zehr’s Flowers and Landscaping: $250 gift certificate (expires 12/2021)
  • The Detail Shop: $250 gift certificate
  • Sundance Leisure: $250 gift certificate
  • Watertown Appliance: 5.3 Cu.Ft. Compact Freezer w/ 2 rollers – color; white. $299.99 value
  • Arts Jug: two $125 gift cards
  • Tug Edge: Snapper 82 volt push mower (model 1696777) which includes battery and charger. Retail value before tax is $597
  • Ziebart: Undercoating value $399.95
  • Kimberly-Scott Creations: Hoop earrings that are patented Diamond Simulant set in Sterling Silver, finished in Platinum $250 value
  • Morrisons Furniture: LazBoy Recliner value $499
  • Stewarts: $250 My Money Card used on anything at Stewart’s Shops, including gas and lottery. (no expiration)
  • Doors Plus: 10′x7′ Insulated garage door/gift certificate value $1,500

You can enter the giveaway, by clicking here.

