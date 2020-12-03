Diana W. Fralick, 66, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Diana W. Fralick, cherished wife and mother, passed away in the early hours of November 30, 2020 at the age of 66.
Born on June 27, 1954 in Watertown, NY to Ola Mae (Pinky) and Carl Wilson, Di attended South Jefferson Central school for many years, before transferring and graduating from Watertown High School in 1972. She went on to study at Jefferson Community College, followed by SUNY Potsdam, and then SUNY Oswego, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education. Ultimately, she returned home to serve the public of Jefferson County through the Department of Social Services, where her compassion for those in need led her in a 32-year career through Child Services, Adult Protection, and finally Foster Care and Adoptions before retiring in 2012. Some of her greatest joy came from those years in the Adoption unit, facilitating the creation of supportive and loving families for “her kids.”
Family was integral to Di’s life. On May 28, 1978, she married James Fralick in a union that spanned over 42 years and could best be descried as “what happens when an unstoppable force meets and immovable object.” Together, they built their home next to her mother, Pinky’s, house and raised their only child, Amanda, in a tight-knit community filled with extended family and close friends.
Another major influence in Di’s life was her faith. She grew up attending the Burrville Congregational Church, continuing to support and attend services after the church became part of the Mercy Point group, where she remained until her passing. Di also had a talent and great passion for music. and especially enjoyed combining music and faith by participating in church productions, including several years of Handel’s “Messiah” performed every winter by the local community at Asbury Methodist Church in Watertown. Outside of worship, Di would happily encourage others to pursue musical performance, hosting weekly “jam” sessions with friends and family. Her generous spirit was well-known for sharing good music, good food, good stories, and a good hug to anyone in need.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Pinky and Carl. She is survived by her grieving family, Jim and Mandy, beloved older brother, Dave, many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, countless friends, and her ever-loyal collie, Lacey. Through her, they are all family, and near in spirit, no matter how far apart.
A celebration of life for Di will be arranged for the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Di’s name to a good cause of your choosing. As a lover of animals, we think she would have liked the Humane Society, or a similar no-kill shelter group.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
