Diana W. Fralick, 66, of Watertown

Born on June 27, 1954 in Watertown, NY to Ola Mae (Pinky) and Carl Wilson, Di attended South Jefferson Central school for many years, before transferring and graduating from Watertown High School in 1972. She went on to study at Jefferson Community College, followed by SUNY Potsdam, and then SUNY Oswego, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education. Ultimately, she returned home to serve the public of Jefferson County through the Department of Social Services, where her compassion for those in need led her in a 32-year career through Child Services, Adult Protection, and finally Foster Care and Adoptions before retiring in 2012. Some of her greatest joy came from those years in the Adoption unit, facilitating the creation of supportive and loving families for “her kids.”