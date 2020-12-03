Dry today, mixed precipitation tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It looks as if Thursday will be a dry day.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s
It stays dry overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.
Mixed precipitation moves in very early Friday. That changes to rain for most areas, although higher elevations could still see some snow or mix precipitation.
Friday’s highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of mixed precipitation on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be around 30.
It will be in the low 30s and partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
