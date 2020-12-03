Help the United Way help others

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York helps support local nonprofit organizations, many of which are hurting financially because of the pandemic.
President and CEO Jamie Cox was on 7 News This Morning to remind people that the United Way of NNY is there to help organizations in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
You can see his interview in the video above.
You can donate to the United Way at unitedway-nny.org. You can also call 315-788-5631.
