Hilda M. Dunn, 93, formerly of Gouverneur

Hilda was born on September 8, 1927 in Gouverneur to the late Tilly and Bessie (Denecia) Perrigo. She attended school in Gouverneur and married Frederick C. Dunn on August 23, 1954 in Virginia City, Nevada. They had lived in Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, San Mateo, FL and Calcium. Mr. Dunn passed away on September 19, 2003.