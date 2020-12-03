Hilda M. Dunn, 93, formerly of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hilda M. Dunn, age 93, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on December 2, 2020 at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse.
There will be a graveside service held in the Hailesboro Cemetery on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rachael Jordan officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Hilda was born on September 8, 1927 in Gouverneur to the late Tilly and Bessie (Denecia) Perrigo. She attended school in Gouverneur and married Frederick C. Dunn on August 23, 1954 in Virginia City, Nevada. They had lived in Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, San Mateo, FL and Calcium. Mr. Dunn passed away on September 19, 2003.
Hilda worked as a cook for Clarkson University, Hepburn Hospital, and retired from United Helpers Nursing Home in 1978. Her favorite hobby was gardening.
Her survivors include two children, Gary J. Brown of Heuvelton, Amber C. Hilton of Washington State, a sister, Dorothy Bressette of Hailesboro, and two grandchildren, Fred and Shelly Hutchinson.
Hilda is predeceased by brothers, Melvin, Richard and Edwin Perrigo, and sisters, Clara Sypher, Beatrice Goodnough, Shirley Fuller, and Sylvia Donaldson.
