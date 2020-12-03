Judge issues ‘stay away’ order to Currier

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena mayor Timmy Currier is under a judge’s “stay away” order.
Currier, 55, was arrested at gunpoint in Massena Tuesday, charged with possessing crack cocaine, tampering with evidence - police say Currrier tried to throw the crack out the window of his vehicle - and failure to comply with an officer’s order.
Paperwork from the arrest released Thursday shows Morristown town justice James T. Phillips Jr. issued an “order of protection” against Currier, also known as a “stay away” order. The papers do not disclose who the order is protecting.
Currier has apologized for his conduct, and announced he’s taking a leave of absence from his mayoral duties to seek professional treatment.
Before becoming mayor of Massena, Currier was the village’s police chief.
