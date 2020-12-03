Mary Ruth Cougler, 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Ruth Cougler, age 76 of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away Wednesday, December 2nd at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. A private viewing will be held for immediate family. Due to Covid restrictions, interment will take place next spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton with a reception to follow. All those who loved Mary are welcome to attend.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Elmer, her three children; Kelsey of Hickory, NC, Kathryn (Tony) DiNatale of Ogdensburg, and Kevin (Gene) of Hanson, MA; and by her five grandsons, AJ and Dom DiNatale, Dylan, Zach, and Matt Cougler. She is also survived by her two brothers, Newell (Pat) and Richard (Reta) Martin of Lisbon, NY, many in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends. She is predeceased by brothers Don, Paul, and Jack Martin.
Mary was born January 10th, 1944 in Star Lake, NY to Ruth (Clark) and Telesphore Martin. She was raised by Weldon and Dorothy Downing in DePeyster, NY. She graduated Heuvelton Central School in 1962 and from the Ogdensburg Business School in 1963. On April 6th, 1963, she married Elmer Cougler in DePeyster. They lived on a farm in Millbrook, NY for 45 years before returning to the North Country. In Millbrook she worked as a cashier at Marona’s Market and later as a travel agent before retiring in 1999.
Mary enjoyed sewing, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, her Siamese cats, but will forever be remembered for her cooking. Nothing brought her more joy than feeding people, except perhaps for time spending with her “boys”.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ogdensburg Rescue or the Heuvelton Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of CHMC ER and ICU for the exemplary care given to Mary. Your kindness will not be forgotten.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.