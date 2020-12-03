Mary Ruth Cougler, 76, of Ogdensburg

Mary was born January 10th, 1944 in Star Lake, NY to Ruth (Clark) and Telesphore Martin. She was raised by Weldon and Dorothy Downing in DePeyster, NY. She graduated Heuvelton Central School in 1962 and from the Ogdensburg Business School in 1963. On April 6th, 1963, she married Elmer Cougler in DePeyster. They lived on a farm in Millbrook, NY for 45 years before returning to the North Country. In Millbrook she worked as a cashier at Marona’s Market and later as a travel agent before retiring in 1999.