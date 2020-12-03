NY’s lieutenant governor weighs in on COVID testing delays

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s lieutenant governor says the state is “not satisfied with any delays” when it comes to testing for COVID-19.
Some people have been told they have to wait days for an appointment, wait in lines that are hours long, and sometimes they can’t even get through to providers.
Earlier in the week, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray acknowledged there are issues.
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul tells 7 News counties should reach out to the state if they need help.
“They have an opportunity to let us know and fill out the right forms that they need more testing kits. We’ve distributed tens of thousands of testing kits to counties all over New York state,” said Hochul. “We’re not satisfied with any delays.”
Hochul also spoke with 7 News about distributing COVID vaccines throughout the state as well as Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, costs. You can see more of her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford on Friday on 7 News at Noon.
