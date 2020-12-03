Stefanik supports continued Trump election challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik supports President Trump’s continued legal challenges to the election he lost.
In an interview with the Watertown Times, Stefanik said “I support the president’s legal challenges to make sure that every legal vote is counted, that we’re not counting the illegal ballots.”
Stefanik told the newspaper she believes the presidential election was close.
“The president had a close election in many of these swing states, which are key,” she said. “Those legal challenges are important to make sure that the American people have faith in the outcome.”
Still, Stefanik isn’t “ruling out the likelihood that Mr. Biden will be the next president,” the newspaper reported.
Former vice-president Joe Biden has 306 electoral votes, 36 more than the 270 required for election. President Trump has 232. It’s the same margin President Trump won by in 2016.
Six swing states - Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia - have certified Biden as the winner.
The Trump campaign - while complaining publicly of a stolen or rigged election - has lost or withdrawn nearly three dozen court challenges.
Stefanik has not responded to questions from 7 News and other news organizations about whether she considers Biden the president-elect. We have again reached out to her press team Thursday; if we get a response, we’ll update this story.
