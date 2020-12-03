Tri-county region reports 142 new COVID cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence and Lewis counties set single-day records for new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Thursday that 83 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,091.
Officials said 311 cases are active and 8 people are hospitalized.
To date, 16 people have died from COVID-19.
According to the county, 764 cases have been released from isolation.
Take Thursday’s 83 cases and add up the week’s total, and St. Lawrence County logged 200 cases since Monday. That’s a 22.5 percent increase in cases over a 4-day period.
“We don’t have all the answers and I think short of a vaccine that works, we’re going to be in for a tough slog here as time goes on,” said county Legislature Chair Joe Lightfoot.
Meanwhile at the United Helpers nursing home near Ogdensburg, another resident has died from COVID-19. This is the 7th death reported there.
The campus reports 51 staff members and 84 residents have COVID. That means more than half of the residents who live at the Ogdensburg facility have the virus.
Lightfoot says to help, the county is teaching nursing home staff how to do their own contact tracing, it’s providing testing equipment and supplies and has ordered 2 testing machines to increase the county’s ability to process tests.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 21 new cases Thursday.
The county has had a total of 377 cases and 4 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said 8 people are hospitalized and 92 are in isolation.
Another 331 people are under quarantine.
County Manager Ryan Piche chalks it up to Thanksgiving get-togethers.
“It is predictable that 7 days after Thanksgiving when people made decisions to gather - when they shouldn’t have - that cases are going to go up,” he said.
Since the pandemic began, 275 people in the county have recovered from the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
There were 38 new cases to report in Jefferson County Thursday.
Seven people are hospitalized; 266 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,292 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 921 positive cases and 5 deaths.
The county says 643 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
