Watertown removes ash trees to fight insect

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown streets and parks might start to look a little emptier, but there is a reason for it.
This week, Watertown is beginning an aggressive approach to remove ash trees.
Officials are doing this to fight against the emerald ash borer, an insect which can infest ash trees and kill them.
The plan is to remove a few dozen ash trees in the city by July.
“If trees are not managed, if they’re not pruned somewhat regularly, especially when they’re young, they can develop defects in growth patterns that could lead to a hazardous situation, so we want to eliminate that wherever possible,” said Watertown City Planner Michael Demarco.
Watertown, deemed a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation, will replace the trees.
