Woman donates care packages to Watertown nursing home residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One woman is giving back this holiday season to a group of people who may have been hit the hardest during the pandemic - senior citizens.
Kim Corcoran has been a nurse at Samaritan Medical Center for 20 years. She saw on Facebook that someone was donating care packages to nursing home residents in Carthage.
So Corcoran thought, “Let’s do it for Sam Keep and Summit Village.”
She’s doing it because she knows how isolated senior citizens can feel. Throughout the pandemic, visitation has been strictly limited or simply not allowed.
“They can’t get the hugs, they can’t get that interaction with their families,” said Corcoran.
Thursday was her first donation, she dropped off 100 bags at Samaritan Keep Home. They included blankets, sweaters, books and toiletries.
Her goal is 540 bags - one for each person in Samaritan’s two nursing facilities. And she has the community’s support.
“I’m going home with car loads almost every day of items that have been donated from the community,” she said.
And going through all of those donations takes up all of her free time.
“I was up at 4:00 this morning, putting my stuff together. I usually get up at 6:00 in the morning and probably work a 12-hour shift at home,” she said.
If you’d like to donate to Corcoran’s cause, here’s a link to her Facebook group.
Corcoran said that people have already asked her if she plans on doing this again next year, but she says she’s just focused on delivering another 440 packages this year.
