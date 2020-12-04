Athlete of the Week: Chris Schuckers

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week we honor a soccer player from Canton who’s efforts on the pitch earned him this week’s title.
Chris Schuckers, a talented Canton senior, concluded his 2nd season on the varsity soccer team.
The center midfielder started out as a defender his junior year before moving to the midfield.
An All-Northern performer, Chris scored the tying and winning goals in a big win over O.F.A. this past season.
This student athlete strives for excellence both on the soccer field and in the classroom.
Chris Schuckers is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 4, 2020.

