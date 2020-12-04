Chad W. Hicks, 40, of Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with deep sadness to share the sudden and unexpected passing of Chad W. Hicks, 40 who passed away on November 28, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center comforted by his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Chad was born on July 14, 1980 in Lafayette, LA to Brian and Debra (Murray) Hicks. He graduated from Massena High School and continued his education at SUNY Canton and SUNY Plattsburgh earning his bachelor’s degree in Business Management.
While attending school in Plattsburgh he met Sasha N. Barber. They relocated to Tennessee, were married on September 7, 2010, and have one daughter together, Arya. Being a dad was second nature to Chad as he took impeccable care of Arya. She filled his days with love, laughter, joy and adventure and he willingly reciprocated that same behavior, with his added humor and goofy faces.
Chad worked in human resources in Tennessee and more recently was employed at Pinnacle in Albany where he was also part of the human resources team.
He had a zest for the outdoors, hiking, snowboarding and in his spare time Chad enjoyed working on cars, gaming, and collecting antiques with his wife. A unique artistic soul, Chad showed his expression of life and love for others through his colorful tattoos and made connections with those he loved through music; it was who he was. But his most important and meaningful role was being a daddy to Arya.
He is survived by; wife, Sasha, and their daughter Arya, of Amsterdam; parents Brian and Debra Hicks of Massena; sister and brother-in-law, Nicole and Donald Genaway of St. Regis Falls; father-in-law Todd Barber of Cadyville, mother -in-law Belynda Kitts of West Chazy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dylan Barber of Cadyville and Kaylee Barber of West Chazy; paternal grandmother Dora Hicks of Massena; niece and nephews, Seth Daily, Hanna (Ray) Perkins, Isaac Scott; great niece, Enslee Perkins; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Chad was predeceased by his sister Lindsey Hicks who passed away on January 6, 2017, and his grandparents, Mary and Earl Murray and Norman Hicks.
Due to New York State COVID-19 restrictions, his family will honor his life privately.
The pain of sudden loss is often too much for some to comprehend, let alone the journey of grief itself, and as a family they have decided to honor Chad by having a memorial fundraiser. In lieu of flowers, food or charitable donations, your contribution will be greatly appreciated, and we thank you in advance.
To donate, please click on the red “Donate Now” button that can be found on Chad’s Tribute Wall at www.hammillfh.com.
All donations are directly deposited to the funeral home for complete transparency & security. While donating you will be able to write a message, offer your condolences as well as choose to have your name or contribution amount remain anonymous. If you are unable to donate, then
we ask that you please click on the ‘Share This Fundraiser’ button located under or next to the ‘Donate Now’ button.
The success of the fundraiser depends on how well it is shared to all social media platforms, email, and text. Warmest Regards and Greatly Appreciated, the family of Chad W. Hicks.
