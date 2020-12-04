Copenhagen man dies in Croghan crash

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 50-year-old Copenhagen man is dead following a crash in Lewis County Thursday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies say Peter Martin was driving his SUV on Cross Road in the town of Croghan when he failed to stop at the intersection with Second Road.
The vehicle continued through the intersection and came to rest against a rock ledge.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
Deputies were helped at the scene by the district attorney’s office, state police, Castorland Fire Department, Beaver Falls Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and Beller’s Towing.
