Darlene A. (Deon) Correia, 70, formerly of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Darlene A. (Deon) Correia, a resident of Syracuse and formerly of the north country passed away on January 8, 2020 at the Bishop Home in Syracuse, NY. Born in Potsdam, NY on August 4, 1950 to Donald & Dorothy (Claffey) Deon, graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1968. Darlene worked at Carrier in Syracuse for many years until it’s closing and then at the Christmas Tree Shop until retiring. She is survived by two sons, Brandon Dermady & Jeff Clukey both of Syracuse, a granddaughter Allison Stevens of Syracuse; her mother, Dorothy, Norwood; her brothers, Donald Deon & wife Candi of Norwood; Dave Deon & wife Janet of Norfolk; Dan Deon & wife Judy of West Potsdam; her sisters, Debra & husband George Kimble of Norwood; Dewey Deon & companion Diana Richards of Norwood; a ½ sister, Donna of Troy, Montana as well as several nieces and nephews. Darlene loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her beloved granddaughter, Allison. She also enjoyed crafting and was an avid fan of I love Lucy, having an extensive collection of Lucy memorabilia. Darlene was pre-deceased by her loving companion of many years John Clukey in October of 2019, her father Donald in 2005 and nephew Justin Brothers in 1999. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .