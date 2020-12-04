Deer River family keeps decades-long tradition alive

DEER RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a Wadsworth family tradition spanning nearly three decades: a huge Christmas light display.
Brittany Wadsworth: “It’s exciting seeing cars drive down a dead-end road for no other reason than to look at the lights,” Brittany Wadsworth said.
It’s a dead-end road with no streetlights, but the Wadsworths’ house has enough bulbs to light up the whole street.
The tradition started 28 years ago and has grown with the Deer River family.
“My kids are all grown now and have families of my own,” homeowner Sandy Wadsworth said. “And now my grandkids can’t wait to put up the decorations and see what grandma’s going to add to it next.”
With a house that looks like it does, it’s hard to believe it started with just a few decorations.
“Just the lights on the house,” Sandy said. “I didn’t have anything like this. It was just the lights around the house, a few candy canes here and there, and that’s basically it.”
The Wadsworths’ home in Deer River is covered in thousands of lights and nearly 20 blow-ups.
But Sandy and her daughter, Brittany, say there’s a lot more work to be done.
“So, I think this weekend we’ll bring out more stuff and keep adding,” Sandy said. “I just love Christmas. If I find something, I add it. It’s something me and my daughter do together.”
Something they do together, to bring people together.
“Of course, that’s pretty hard right now with COVID,” Brittany said. “But still, when people drive by that’s still them taking part in something with their family.”
They’re feeling the joy of Christmas, one twinkle at a time.
“It brings a lot of joy to my heart knowing that people are feeling the same excitement that I am,” Sandy said. “I want people to realize that with everything going on, there’s still a lot of good to look forward to.”
