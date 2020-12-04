Donna Jane Hallenbeck, 72, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donna Jane Hallenbeck, 72, of 63 Madison St., West Carthage, died Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 in the Emergency Room of the Carthage Area Hospital after being stricken at her apartment.
Donna was born on January 16, 1948 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Betty Jane (Noyes) LaComb. She was a 1966 graduate of Carthage Central School. She was married to William E. Hollenbeck Sr. for many years and they later divorced. Donna worked 22 years at the former Intorcia’s Donut Shop in Carthage and continued working there, which is now the Chatterbox Diner until retiring two years ago.
She was a member of the American Legion Post # 789 Auxiliary of Carthage.
She is survived by three daughters: Debbie Sue Scholl of Carthage, Tamara Jane Fleming of Copenhagen and Susan Ann Hallenbeck of Oswegatchie and three sons: William E. Hallenbeck Jr. of Oswegatchie, Donald James Hallenbeck of Carthage and Michael Allen Hollenbeck of Carthage, NY,; 12 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren, three sisters: Virginia Zehr of Lowville, Sherry Miles of Maine and Crystal Monaghan of Carthage, four brothers: Joseph LaComb of Carthage, Kevin LaComb of Carthage, Patrick LaComb of Beaver Falls and Christopher LaComb of Carthage and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 11 at Hillside Cemetery, Champion with Roger Mono officiating. If attending, please follow all current guidelines for COVID. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
