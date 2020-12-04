Donna Jane Hallenbeck, 72, of West Carthage

Donna was born on January 16, 1948 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Betty Jane (Noyes) LaComb. She was a 1966 graduate of Carthage Central School. She was married to William E. Hollenbeck Sr. for many years and they later divorced. Donna worked 22 years at the former Intorcia’s Donut Shop in Carthage and continued working there, which is now the Chatterbox Diner until retiring two years ago.