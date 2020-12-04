Fire truck overturns into Lake of the Isles

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You don’t see this often - a fire truck overturned in the water.
7 News reporter Brendan Straub was told a Fishers Landing fire truck was responding to a fire in the town of Orleans Friday afternoon and because there weren’t fire hydrants at the scene of the blaze, the truck was filling up a quarter mile down the road.
As it was, the shoulder of the road, County Route 191, gave way and the fire truck flipped into Lake of the Isles.
Two firefighters were near the truck when it happened; they weren’t inside.
There were no major injuries to report.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.