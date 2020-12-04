OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for George J. Wells, Jr., of Ogdensburg will be held at 4:00pm on Monday (December 7, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Davis officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Monday at the funeral home from 2:00pm until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.