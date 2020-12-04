Gordon W. Fredenburg, formerly of Adams Center

Gordon was born June 8, 1948 in Watertown, New York, son of the late Walter R. and Nina (Tiffl Fredenburg. He graduated from Adams Center Adams Central School in 1966 and attended one semester at SUNY Cortland. He enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1967, serving two tours in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1971. For the next forty years he worked for several companies installing high tension wire poles and towers, and working on transmission, distribution and utility lines in the west, northwest and southwest, and as far away as American Samoa.