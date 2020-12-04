Gordon W. Fredenburg, formerly of Adams Center

ORLAND, C.A. (WWNY) - Gordon W. Fredenburg, Orland, California, formerly of Adams Center, New York, died December 1, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He had been a patient at the Veteran’s Hospital of Mather, California since October 22,2020.
Gordon was born June 8, 1948 in Watertown, New York, son of the late Walter R. and Nina (Tiffl Fredenburg. He graduated from Adams Center Adams Central School in 1966 and attended one semester at SUNY Cortland. He enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1967, serving two tours in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1971. For the next forty years he worked for several companies installing high tension wire poles and towers, and working on transmission, distribution and utility lines in the west, northwest and southwest, and as far away as American Samoa.
Marriages to Cynthia Larkin and Carol Morgan ended in divorce.
He is survived by two sons, Brandon M. Fredenburg of Havasu Lake City, Arizona, and Eric W Fredenburg of Oceanside, California. Brandon is a real estate developer, spec home building and real estate agent. Eric is a real estate broker and owns a property management company in San Diego, California. He is also survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Willliam Hadlock of Hammond, New York and Bonnie and Richard Damon of Adams Center, New York, one sister-in-law, Sharon Whittle of Upland, California, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Halford, a stepson and a nephew.
Arrangements are with the Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary of Orland, California. lnterment will be in the Northern California Veterans’ Cemetery in lgo, California, next to his wife, Joyce.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lucas Damon Memorial Scholarship, South Jefferson Central School, PO Box 10, Adams, New York 13605.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.