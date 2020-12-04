Late St. Lawrence County fire chief’s legacy lives on

WEST STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A year after dying in the line of duty, a St. Lawrence County fire chief’s legacy lives on.
Bob White was the head of the West Stockholm Fire Department for 33 years and was with the department for more than 40.
He collapsed outside a neighbors home responding to a fire last year. White was later pronounced dead.
The department’s current chief, Torey Russell, says they’re working to commemorate White’s name by submitting it to two fallen firefighter memorials.
One for New York State in Albany, and a national memorial in Maryland.
Russell says White had a big impact in the community.
“He was involved in a bunch of different organizations. Baseball, just to name one. And then the fire service. He literally did stuff every single day for, not only the West Stockholm Fire Department, but for the training center. And then for emergency services as a whole in St. Lawrence County,” said Russell.
Russell says if White’s name is accepted to either memorial, the ceremonies are expected next year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.