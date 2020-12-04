Lieutenant governor discusses COVID vaccine, testing delays, PPE costs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to discuss a variety of topics related to COVID-19.
Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Hochul discussed the vaccine, who will get it first, and how it will be distributed throughout the state.
She also addressed reports of delays in COVID testing in our area.
In addition, Hochul was asked about concerns over the cost of Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, which the director of St. Lawrence County’s Emergency Services says is taking a financial toll on volunteer EMS groups.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.