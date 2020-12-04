Man accused of sexually assaulting 10 year old

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 29 year old Calcium man is accused sexually assaulting a child in Watertown.
City police arrested Trevar Lobdell of 25936 Bush Road Friday.
They charged him with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree criminal sexual act.
Lobdell was arraigned and sent to the Jefferson County Jail.
Last month, the parent of a 10 year old child filed a complaint that Lobdell had subjected the child to numerous sexual acts, police said.
