Man faces charges following domestic incident
(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | December 4, 2020 at 6:43 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 6:43 AM

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Chaumont man faces felony charges following a domestic incident.

State police say the alleged incident involved 29-year-old Jeffrey Barton and a 26-year-old woman.

Barton was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies. He was also charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

