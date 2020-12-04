Man faces charges following domestic incident

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Chaumont man faces felony charges following a domestic incident.
State police say the alleged incident involved 29-year-old Jeffrey Barton and a 26-year-old woman.
Barton was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies. He was also charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.
