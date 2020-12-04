Missile defense site at Fort Drum a ‘multi-year effort,’ Stefanik says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is continuing her efforts to bring an East Coast missile defense system to Fort Drum.
On Thursday, Stefanik met virtually with members of Advocate Drum.
Stefanik discussed a variety of topics including an update on Fort Drum becoming an East Coast missile defense site.
The Department of Defense has named Fort Drum as the preferred site.
Stefanik says the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, also names Fort Drum the preferred site.
“I will be very proud to help deliver that win,” she said. “Of course, this is going to be a multi-year effort in terms of making sure we continue to invest overall in missile defense in the next administration because we need to make sure the funding follows the authorization.”
Stefanik says the NDAA will be introduced as early as next week. The annual defense spending bill, however, may be dead on arrival at President Donald Trump’s desk.
Trump is reportedly threatening to veto the NDAA over a section in it that gives liability protection to social media companies like Facebook and Twitter from things users post on those platforms.
We’ve reached out to Stefanik about the president’s threat, but have yet to receive a response.
