2 more deaths reported at Ogdensburg nursing home

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Helpers is reporting two more deaths at its Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility in Ogdensburg than we knew about Thursday
In an email to 7 News Friday, the facility lists a total of nine deaths. On Thursday, there were seven.
Since November 22, there have been 138 positive cases at the facility. Of them, 53 are staff and 85 are residents. Its current census is 142 people.
Two people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
One new staff member has tested positive since Thursday, but there is no report of any resident testing positive since then.
