Nursing home residents recover in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There is some good COVID-19 news in Lewis County.
A dozen COVID patients at Lewis County Health System’s nursing home have recovered since Tuesday.
There are still seven residents who have the virus.
Hospital CEO Gerry Cayer said they’re making progress.
“The nursing service and infection prevention at the nursing home has really worked hard and many teams around them,” he said. “It has not spread to the other units, so we’re moving in the right direction.”
LCHS is currently not admitting any more residents to the nursing home, with some small exceptions.
