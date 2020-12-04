Officials plan 2-day COVID-19 testing event next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a mass testing event next week to determine the community spread of COVID-19 during and after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Samaritan Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital, Jefferson County Public Health, and the state health department are teaming up for the two-day event.
Organizers hope to test as many people as possible. Testing is set for Monday, December 7 and Tuesday, December 8.
Samaritan’s drive-up testing site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
At Carthage, testing is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. People are instructed to use the back entrance to the hospital off West Street.
Officials say knowing the volume of new positive cases will help slow the spread of the disease as people are asked to quarantine and take precautions.
Testing is free, but only by appointment. Appointments can be made at www.samaritanhealth.com/covid-test or by calling Samaritan’s resource line at 315-755-3100.
People can expect results in two or three days. Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by Public Health for contact tracing.
