Old Newsboys Day marks 74th year of raising funds for Salvation Army

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Extra! Extra! The Old Newsboys Day tradition marked its 74th year Friday.
Volunteers sold copies of the Watertown Daily Times. All of the proceeds go to the Salvation Army this holiday season.
7 News’ own Mel Busler was one of many of the Old Newsboys selling newspapers to shoppers as they exited the Walmart on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
Mel said in the midst of pandemic, it was great to keep the tradition alive.
“It’s very important, especially when local news outlets are donating money to a great cause like the Salvation Army. You know we are all in this together. We have to take care of each other and if this year hasn’t taught us that, then I do not know what will,” he said.
If you missed the chance to donate Friday, the Salvation Army will still have their red kettles out until Christmas.
