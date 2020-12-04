Patricia E. Gagnon, 85, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia E. Gagnon, 85, of 34726 NYS Rt. 26, Carthage, died Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at her home where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Patricia was born on March 26, 1935 in Great Bend, the daughter of the late Harold and Rosella (Ashlaw) Lewis. She was a graduate of the Carthage rural school on the Martin St. Road. She married Norman J. Gagnon on August 21, 1954 at the Post Chapel on Camp Drum. Norman, a former St. Regis Paper employee and gas station operator died on March 7, 2000. Pat worked at the former Lally MFG in Herrings in the late 60′s until it closed then worked at the Whistle Stop in Deferiet as a cook and waitress for her brothers. She also did bookkeeping for the family business, Gagnon’s Sunoco in Great Bend.
She was a member of the Red Hat’s, the Great Bend Fire Dept. Auxiliary for many years and she loved to go to the casinos.
She is survived by one daughter: Debra (Robert) Green of Watertown, three sons: Normand Gagnon and his companion, Kathy Thesier of Theresa, Gregory P. Gagnon and his companion, Cindy Keenan of Harrisville and Brian (Tina) Gagnon of Carthage, 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, two sisters: Judith New of Carthage and Noresta Abernathy of Anniston, Alabama, two brothers: Gordon Lewis of Carthage and Wilfred Lewis of Deferiet and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her two sons, Rickie and Michael Gagnon and five brothers, Gerald, Marvin, Mark, Timothy and David Lewis.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family on Tuesday at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Great Bend.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or to the Office of the Aging, Watertown.
