Patricia E. Gagnon, 85, of Carthage

Patricia was born on March 26, 1935 in Great Bend, the daughter of the late Harold and Rosella (Ashlaw) Lewis. She was a graduate of the Carthage rural school on the Martin St. Road. She married Norman J. Gagnon on August 21, 1954 at the Post Chapel on Camp Drum. Norman, a former St. Regis Paper employee and gas station operator died on March 7, 2000. Pat worked at the former Lally MFG in Herrings in the late 60′s until it closed then worked at the Whistle Stop in Deferiet as a cook and waitress for her brothers. She also did bookkeeping for the family business, Gagnon’s Sunoco in Great Bend.