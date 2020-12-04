Peter Frederick Martin, 50, of Copenhagen

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls with Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. There are no calling hours. Due to covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help with funeral expenses, by visiting Peter’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com and click on the donate button, or checks may be sent to Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Water’s Road, Lowville, NY 13367.