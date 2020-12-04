Peter Frederick Martin, 50, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) – Peter Frederick Martin, 50, of Loud Street, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Peter is survived by his father, Donald Martin of Beaver Falls, two brothers and their spouses: Richard and Nancy Martin of New Bremen and Joel and Brenda Martin of Funkstown, MD; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peter was born on March 28, 1970 in Watertown, NY, a son of Donald J. Martin and the late Sara J. Martin. He was a graduate of Beaver River Central School class of 1988. He worked for James River Paper Co. until it closed. He then worked for Hoffman and Dudo Cheese Plant, Lowville and CFM, Watertown. Most recently he has worked for the North American Tapes, Watertown, NY for the past several years.
Peter was a past member of Sons of American Legion Post #1663, Croghan.
He enjoyed classic cars and NASCAR, especially Danica Patrick and Mark Martin. Peter would do anything for anyone, and will be missed by many.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls with Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. There are no calling hours. Due to covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help with funeral expenses, by visiting Peter’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com and click on the donate button, or checks may be sent to Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Water’s Road, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.