Pink plows in Ellisburg honor highway department employees

ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow plows in the Town of Ellisburg got a new paint job this year, and for a good cause.
When the garage opens at the Town of Ellisburg Highway Department, it’s a sea of pink plows. The department painted the plows for breast cancer awareness.
Each plow also has a green ribbon painted on them for liver cancer.
Highway Superintendent Robert Corron says the paint job was done in solidarity of two fellow employees.
One employee whose daughter was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and another employee who is battling liver cancer.
Corron says the paint job will stay through the end of the year.
