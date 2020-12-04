Police investigating apparent stabbing in Watertown Friday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A number of police agencies are investigating an apparent violent altercation in Watertown.
It happened at Starwood Apartments on the city’s north side and it appears to have led to a stabbing.
Watertown City Police, Jefferson County Sheriffs, and New York State Police were all on scene.
Witnesses say they heard yelling about someone being stabbed before being confronted by a group of people apparently carrying wooden objects.
“There was three white males that were coming towards us from the playground going, ‘My friend got stabbed, My friend got stabbed.’ They had baseball bats, and then they were going after my husband. I was trying to push him back,” said Lynn Pond, who witnessed the altercation.
We’re still not certain what the altercation was about.
City Police Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue says there is one injury, but the extent is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this story when we have more information.
