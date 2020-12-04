Samaritan confirms doctor has COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Health announced Friday that a Watertown-based doctor has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the physician had no symptoms, is now quarantined, and has not been on Samaritan property since Wednesday, November 25.
Jefferson County Public Health was officially notified of the positive test result on November 30, officials said.
Public Health workers contacted 28 patients who were treated by the doctor on November 24 and 25.
Officials said one nurse who worked with the physician on those dates was informed as well.
Samaritan said it aided Jefferson County Public Health with contact information and exposure risk information.
“All patients potentially impacted, to our knowledge, have been contacted by Public Health,” Samaritan Health said in a news release. “Samaritan is following all New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) guidelines and internal protocols in regard to this situation. As with any organization, we work with Public Health officials for contact tracing, as they are the responsible for this per NYSDOH guidelines, and are the only entity that can provide the legal authority to tell community members to quarantine.”
Officials went on to say, “Samaritan has had other employees test positive in the past eight months, and we follow the same protocol for each regardless of title. When a long-term care staff member tests positive for COVID-19, Samaritan is required to contact residents’ families directly and alert them to potential risk of exposure, per NYSDOH guidelines.”
