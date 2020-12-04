Samaritan Health reports first COVID case in nursing home resident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the first time since the pandemic began, a resident at a Samaritan Health long-term care facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the Samaritan Keep Home resident contracted the virus during a home visit over the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to Samaritan Health, the resident has been in isolation since returning to the facility, as per New York State Department of Health protocol for home visits.
The resident initially received a negative test result once they returned to Samaritan Keep Home, but their second test this week came back positive, officials said.
Samaritan Keep Home workers are now creating a COVID-unit with established procedures, separating the resident even more from the rest of the population.
The resident does not require hospitalization at this time.
“All staff have been in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as if the resident were COVID-19 positive since they returned from their home visit. Staff and residents continue to be tested weekly,” officials said in a news release. “Our staff are fully trained and prepared to respond to a scenario like this. We’re confident the precautionary measures our staff has been taking – such as isolating the resident, masking, eye protection, sanitizing and regular temperature checks – have helped minimize exposure.”
