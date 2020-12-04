Some rain, maybe some snow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You might need both a raincoat and a winter jacket today.
Some places will see snow at times, other places will have rain, and a few will see both.
Showers – whether rain or snow – will be off and on all day. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be partly sunny and around 30 on Sunday. There’s only about a 20 percent chance of snow.
It will be mostly cloudy Monday and partly sunny Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 30s both days.
It will be in the upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy.
