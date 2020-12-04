Toy drive organizers ‘thrilled’ with donations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Imagine holding a toy drive in the middle of a pandemic and in the final days still being worried if enough toys would be donated.
For one Watertown business, the community stepped up.
BCA Architects and Engineers couldn’t host its annual holiday party where your ticket in would be donating a toy.
So BCA hosted a drive-through event instead which brought in more than 500 toys which will go to more than 40 local groups to give away to those who need the gifts.
Last minute donations put BCA very close to its goal.
“We were emotional in a different way. We were exuberant. We were so thrilled, it was so much fun. We had 6 cars waiting in line to give us toys and we know that we did the right thing,” said Kelly Reinhardt, BCA Architects and Engineers.
Reinhardt says they hadn’t reached their goal of 600 toys yet, but she felt by the end of business Friday, more donations would bring BCA to its goal.
