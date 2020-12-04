Tri-county region reports 64 new COVID cases Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County
There were 34 new cases to report in Jefferson County Friday.
Six people are hospitalized; 266 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,292 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 955 positive cases and 5 deaths.
The county says 704 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Friday that 22 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,113.
Officials said 303 cases are active and 8 people are hospitalized.
To date, the state has reported 16 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
According to the county, 794 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 8 new cases Friday.
The county has had a total of 385 cases and 4 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said 10 people are hospitalized and 83 are in isolation.
Another 358 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 298 people in the county have recovered from the coronavirus.
