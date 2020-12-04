Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust hosts online auction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is holding an online fundraising auction.
Communications and marketing director Meredith Davison says all items are local to the region.
Many of them are local experiences and some are works of art.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The auction will continue through 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 10.
You can bid online at biddingforgood.com/tughilltomorrow.
You can find out more about the land trust at tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.