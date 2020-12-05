Crash injures three, closes part of State Route 12 Saturday afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police say a two vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just outside of Watertown on Route 12 injured three people.
The accident shut down Route 12 for a time near the intersection of Route 162, commonly known as South Community Drive and North Community Drive.
The crash was in front of Greystone Stables on Route 12.
Police on scene told 7 News a vehicle headed away from Watertown, (seen here damaged on the back of a tow truck) pulled off the road and was attempting to make a U-turn when it struck a Jeep.
Two people were in the Jeep, and one of them was trapped for a time, police said. There was one person in the other vehicle.
Several ambulances were on hand, and a helicopter was also called in, though police at the scene said all three people were conscious and alert.
